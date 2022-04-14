AJR Have Announced An Australian Tour For This August

US pop trio AJR will tour Australia later this year, playing a trio of huge headline shows in August.

The run will kick off Friday, 19th August at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre. It’ll head to the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on Sunday, 21st August before wrapping up at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Tuesday, 23rd August. Tickets are on sale now.

The tour comes in support of the band’s fourth studio album, OK Orchestra, which arrived last year after being previewed with singles like mega-hit ‘Bang!’ in 2020. That song marked the brothers’ – Adam, Jack and Ryan Met – first Top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100, earning them a Billboard Music Award in the Best Rock Song category.

“In times like these, you realize what values are important. There are a lot of things you can live without, but you can’t live without family,” the band’s Ryan Met explained upon the release of OK Orchestra. We really tried to create a world on this album.

“With each record, our fanbase has grown steadily. Their support made us more confident to invite them into this space. We really embraced who we are, and it’s the most diverse album we’ve ever made. It’s got some of our happiest and most jovial songs. It’s got some of our saddest and angriest songs. We’re expanding what we do. It’s exciting.”

[embedded content]