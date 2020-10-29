“‘Akong papang kay farmer’: Shamcey Supsup’s ‘probinsyana story’ goes viral”

Shamcey Supsup opens up about her life growing up in a barrio in General Santos City.

Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner-up Shamcey Supsup inspired several netizens with her ‘probinsyana story’ where she recalled how she started from being a promdi to fulfilling her dream of becoming a beauty queen.

Shamcey — whose mom worked as an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) — shared her life growing up in a barrio in General Santos City with her father and aunt. The 34-year-old beauty queen added that apart from her family, she is also used to living with animals like ducks, chickens, and carabaos.

“Bag-o ko nibalhin sa manila, sa katanggawan gyud ko nidako. Akong papang kay farmer. Wala mi silingan kay layo man mi sa barrio so wala koy gihimu kundi mag tuon lng sa balay kay ako lng man isa. Sa balay ang tao lang ako, akong papa ug auntie kay si mama OFW man. Aside sa ila, daghan mig pato, manok ug kabaw. Perti nakong ituma kay sigi man ug dula sa gawas. Naa pa gani time na gikuto ug maayo,” she wrote in her local dialect.

In a separate post, Shamcey shared a photo from her childhood days.

“Ang ebidensya: Kay wala man koy igsoon ug layo man ang mga silingan, nakit-an gyud diri sa picture na akong mga kadula kay ang mga pato lng. Aguy akong mga anak mga susyal naman kay ‘rubber duckies’ man lang ang ilang nabal-an. Can’t wait for this pandemic to be over, para makauli sa gensan akong mga anak ug dili lng plastic na pato ang makit-an.

The Iligan City-born beauty queen, who eventually had to transfer to Manila during high school due to the nature of her mom’s job, admitted that she used to have fears because of her difficulties with speaking Tagalog back then.

“Suko kayo si mama pag muuli kay ang puti na lang daw sakoa kay ang ngipon ug akong mata. Tung nag high school ko, gipabalhin ko ni mama sa manila kay diri man iyang trabaho. Suko kaayo ko uy kay ganahan naman ko sa akong school sa MSU. Pero ang tinuod nahadlok ko mubalhin kay baliko akong tagalog ba. Baysin himuon lng kong kataw-anan sa akong mga classmates. Pero ingon sa akong mama, bisag asa ka ibutang, kung bright ka ug kugihan pa gyud, mu excel ka gihapon,” she said.

But Shamcey managed to survive the city life and made it to her dream school — the University of the Philippines – Diliman (UP-Diliman).

“True enough, ni graduate ko ug salutatorian sa Makati High School ug nakasulod sa akoang dream university ang UP. And they would say, the rest is history,” wrote Shamcey who finished Architecture at UP.

Shamcey then gave advice to her fellow ‘promdis’ and said that they should never be afraid to dream big like her.

“Kaya sa tanan na Promdi diha, ayaw mo maulaw o mahadlok kay world class pud mo, ako gani niabot sa universe!”

Recalling how she get used to get laughed at for her surname which means ’to sip’ in english, she said: “Aside pa gyud ana, ngano man Supsup pa gyud akong apelyido uy. Pag roll call sa klase, akuang pangalan ang comedy.”

Admitting that she used to try hard to just blend in with everyone, she said she eventually realized that she was born to stand out.

“Niadto, pangandoy lang nako na mag blend it lang sa tanan ba, na maging normal/common lng. Pero sabi nga, why blend in when you are born to stand out? Kaya stand proud wherever you are because there is no one exactly like you in this world.”

See her post below:

Shamcey Supsup married businessman Lloyd Lee two years after her Miss Universe run. They currently have two children named Nyke and Nathan.

Shamcey currently serves as the director of the Miss Universe franchise in the Philippines.