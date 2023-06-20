AkzoNobel launches Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx, its breakthrough innovation for exterior paints AkzoNobel Logo.png

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 20 June 2023 – In keeping with its sustainability and customer satisfaction credentials, AkzoNobel has launched the next-generation, breakthrough solution of paints in Malaysia, the Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx.

The latest in the Weathershield paint solution series, uses Weathershield’s Triple Defence Technology, that provides long-lasting protection for homes, with up to 12-year protection assurance. This impressive assurance is of no surprise as Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx holds one of the most advanced performance credentials within the exterior paint category.

The Triple Defence Technology can withstand the harsh impact of today’s climate and extreme weather. Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx also addresses homeowners’ long drawn battle with surface cracks, thanks to the paint’s superior thickness and tough film composition, that is at the same time, stretchable in nature. Besides protecting walls from cracks, the new innovation is also water repellent, protects against algae, fungus, alkali build up and paint peel, thus keeping homes looking pristine for longer periods.

“Weathershield has always been one of AkzoNobel’s most trusted and reliable brands. It is internationally renowned, with strong heritage in superior quality products, while providing expert colour guidance, via a beautiful range of colours,” said Wasantha Heenatigala, Commercial Director SEAP at AkzoNobel Decorative Paints.

“This latest innovation is in line with AkzoNobel’s sustainability efforts around the world, where we combine science, innovation and imagination to create products that are of superior quality and delivers meaningful benefits to our customers and communities. A good example would be the durable nature of Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx, with paints that last longer and reducing the frequency of repainting”, added Wasantha.

For more information on Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx, please visit www.dulux.com.my or your nearest Dulux retailers.

*Disclaimer: Terms & Conditions apply. All claims are subject to details in the Product Data Sheet and back of the product.







