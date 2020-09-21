“‘Alam kong may pila pero pasensya na:’ Jolina Magdangal fangirls over Park Seo-joon”

Jolina Magdangal posted an edited photo of herself and Park Seo-joon on social media to the amusement of fans.

Jolina Magdangal fangirled over South Korean actor Park Seo-joon on social media. The Magandang Buhay host posted an edited photo of herself and Seo-joon.

“Ehem… alam kong may pila pero pasensya na kailangan ko po dumaan,” the television host said on Instagram.

According to Jolina, she is a big fan of Seo-joon’s Korean series.

“Secretary Kim palang tuwang tuwa na ako sa kanya, at nagalingan ako dun sa Itaewon Class niya, and kakatapos ko lang panoorin ang She Was Pretty. kaya alam nyo na bakit ako nagpost,” she said.

Jolina remarked that she also admires Seo-joon’s voice.

“Plus, ganda boses nya sa pagkanta. And I thank you!!! #ParkSeoJoon,” she stated.

Netizens were quick to comment on Jolina’s fangirling moment on social media.

“Hahahha.. buti alam mo na may pila… Dun sa likod mamsh!” a netizen said.

“Momshie jols?! di ka naman pumila… dami po kaming nakaabang ohh,” another netizen quipped.

Jolina is one among the many Filipina celebrities who have been fangirling over Seo-joon.

Chienna Filomeno, Maja Salvador, Lovi Poe, and Denise Laurel are also big fans of the Korean actor.

Seo-joon rose to popularity with his hit series including She Was Pretty, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Fight for My Way, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, and Itaewon Class.