“ALAMIN: Mga dapat sundin sa pagbabalik ng shoot ng teleserye at pelikula”

Isa sa mga labis na apektado ng lockdown ang mga empleyado ng television at movie production na tumigil ang hanap-buhay dahil sa pangamba sa COVID-19.

From Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) to Modified Community Quarantine (MECQ), isa ngayon sa binigyang kosiderasyon ang pagbabalik ng shooting para sa mga teleserye at pelikula.

Sa inilabas na guidelines ng Film Development Council of the Philippines [FDCP] sa pangunguna ni Liza Diño, inisa isa ng tanggapan ang restrictions sa posibleng balik-trabaho ng mga movie and television production workers, na isa sa labis na napektuhan ng ipinapatupad na quarantine.

Kabilang na dito ang mga sumusunod:

1. Movement/physical distancing restrictions

Maximum number of people on set must be limited to 50 people

Must provide history of travel within the last four weeks

Casting must be done remotely over video conferences or using self-tape

2. On set sanitation and hygiene

There must be handwashing areas on the set

Any wardrobe to be used must be certified to have undergone deep cleaning before and after the shoot

3. On set behavior (health precautionary measures)

A certified nurse must be present on set at all times

All shoot attendees must undergo temperature checks before entering the set

Anyone exhibiting mild or severe symptoms of COVID-19 is not permitted entry to the set

A skeleton workforce system must be utilized to limit numbers of cast and crew on set

The production company must provide face masks to its cast and crew

Camera/s must be two meters away from a talent at all times

All holding areas for talents and crew must be set up outside, if possible, for better ventilation

Interior spaces must have enough ventilation

4. Food and catering

All drinks must be in single serve containers, ie, water bottles and cans

Sit-down meals must be set up to have a one-meter distance between seats

5. Scene restrictions

Mass gatherings are restricted (e.g. night club scene, church congregation, political demonstration, parades and festivities, sports and any public tournaments, large concerts, and championship games)

Ayon pa sa FDCP Chairperson, dapat ay maging masunurin ang mga empleyado ng produksyon para maiwasan ang transmission ng COVID-19.

“Pagdating sa mga location restrictions at sa scene restrictions, dahil nga bawal ang mass gathering, alam natin pagdating sa production shoot hindi naman ‘yan camera at may tao tapos sinu-shoot na natin ‘yung eksena. Talagang nagse-set up tayo at nagsi-simulate tayo ng real life, so hindi muna natin pwedeng gawin ngayon,” tugon ni Liza sa naganap na “Laging Handa” press briefing.

“Ang mga malalaking eksena, ‘yung mga eksena that constitute mass gatherings, katulad ng mga night club scene, political rallies, mga concerts, parada, festivals, mga malalaking parties, siyempre, it involves people and mahihirapan tayong ma-control ‘yun dahil number one, pinagbabawal sa atin ngayon ‘yun,” patuloy pa niya.

Kinakailangan din na pairalin ang social o physical distancing para maiwasan ang hawaan kung sakaling mayroong carrier sa production set.

“Kasama rito ang strict social distancing measures na naaangkop at naka-contextualize film industry, ang ating mga health at sanitation protocols, na dapat nating isapuso at isabuhay, at ‘yung medical precautions na dapat nating tinatandaan,” aniya pa.

Limitado rin sa bilang ng mga taong dapat na maging bahagi ng shoot sa isang production set-up na hindi lalagpas sa 50 katao.

“Nakakatuwa dahil magsisimula ang produksyon pero nakakakaba rin dahil nakasalalay din dito ang safety ng ating production workers,” pahayag pa niya.

Mahirap man sa simula, umaasa si Liza Diño na magandang simula na ito para muling manumbalik ang sigla ang larangan entertainment sa Pilipinas.