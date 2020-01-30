Alanis Morissette Announces ‘Jagged Little Pill’ 25th Anniversary Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 31, 2020

Can you believe 2020 marks 25 years of Alanis Morissette‘s Jagged Little Pill? To celebrate, she’s taking the classic ’95 album on a world tour, including headline dates in Australia.

We’ll get to hear some Alanis Morissette classics like ‘Ironic’, ‘Hand in my Pocket’, and ‘You Oughta Know’ on the arena tour.

The writer and performer of endless 90s bops is gracing us with two shows. Alanis Morissette will perform in Sydney on Saturday, 11th April and Melbourne on Wednesday, 15th April.

She’ll also be joining the likes of Crowded House, Guy Sebastian, and Patti Smith at Bluesfest in April.

Joining Alanis on her shows will be homegrown hero, Julia Stone.

Live Nation will be donating $1 from every ticket sold to Australian Red Cross via their Bushfire Relief initiative.

Check out the tour dates and ticket details down below.

[embedded content]

Alanis Morissette ’25 Years of Jagged Little Pill’ Australian Tour

Joined by Julia Stone

Tickets on sale 10am Friday, 7th February

Fan pre-sale starts 2pm Tuesday, 4th February, ends 1pm Wednesday, 5th February

My Live Nation/My Ticketek pre-sale starts 2pm Wednesday 5th February, ends 9am Friday, 7th February

Saturday, 11th April

Qudos Arena, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Wednesday, 15th April

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website