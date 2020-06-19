Alanis Morissette Celebrates 25 Years Of Jagged Little Pill With Acoustic ‘Ironic’

Alanis Morissette is celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill this week. In honour of the iconic album, she’s rereleasing a deluxe version on Friday, 26th June. As part of the rerelease, she’s shared a live acoustic version of ‘Ironic’.

The acoustic track was recorded live in London back in March this year — just before the pandemic stole live music from us. Sharing the track, Morissette said, “That show was such a memorable one, and I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Alanis Morissette’s classic music videos from Jagged Little Pill have now been restored in 4k for the anniversary too. They’re set to debut on Morissette’s Youtube channel next week. On top of all that, we’ll be getting a concert film on Sunday, 28th June — Jagged Little Pill live.

The ‘Ironic’ singer was set to bring the album’s anniversary tour to Australia this year. Slate for shows in Sydney, Melbourne, and Byron Bay’s Bluefest, the shows were postponed in light of COVID-19 restrictions. The arena tour has been rescheduled for November. While Bluesfest has postponed to 2021.

Alanis Morissette ’25 Years Of Jagged Little Pill’ Australian Tour

Tickets on sale now

Saturday, 14th November

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 15th November

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Tuesday, 17th November

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 21st November

Spark Arena, Auckland

Tickets: Official Website