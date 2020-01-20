Alanis Morissette Joins Bluesfest 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 21, 2020
Everyone needs to sit down and shut the hell up because the queen herself, Alanis Morissette, is headed down to Australia to join the already colossal 2020 Bluesfest lineup.
What’s even better is that Morissette’s Bluesfest performance will see her play the entirety of her seminal and masterful debut album, 1995’s Jagged Little Pill, in its entirety.
Morissette isn’t the only artist the festival has added to the bill. They’ve also added two-time GRAMMY winner Tori Kelly to the bill, who will be here off the back of her 2018 album Hiding Place.
Of the additions, festival director Peter Noble OAM said “at a time when we’ve seen fire and now we are seeing rain in regional Australia, we at Bluesfest are thrilled to announce our next amazing artists in what is fast becoming a classic bill for us.”
Check out the full, massive lineup below.
Bluesfest 2020 Lineup
Alanis Morrissette
Tori Kelly
Joining…
Kool & the Gang
The Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo
Guy Sebastian
Allen Stone
LP
Dweezil Zappa
Troy Cassar-Daley
The Waifs
Erja Lyytinen
Chain
Ash Grunwald
Joining…
Lenny Kravitz
The Waterboys (Exclusive)
Jimmie Vaughan (Exclusive)
Eagles Of Death Metal
Zucchero (Exclusive)
Ani Difranco
Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles
Amadou & Mariam
The Allman Betts Band
Yola
Tal Wilkenfield
Joachim Cooder (Exclusive)
Steve ‘N’ Seagulls (Exclusive)
Joining…
Dave Matthews Band
Crowded House
Patti Smith and Her Band
George Benson
Brandi Carlile
John Butler
Xavier Rudd
The Cat Empire
Morcheeba
John Prine
Jenny Lewis
Frank Turner
John Mayall
Buffy Sainte-Marie
The Marcus King Band
Walter Trout
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Greensky Bluegrass
Larkin Poe
The War & Treaty
Bluesfest 2020
Tickets on sale now
Thursday, 9th April — Monday, 13th April
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay
Tickets: Oztix