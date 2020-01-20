Alanis Morissette Joins Bluesfest 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 21, 2020

Everyone needs to sit down and shut the hell up because the queen herself, Alanis Morissette, is headed down to Australia to join the already colossal 2020 Bluesfest lineup.

What’s even better is that Morissette’s Bluesfest performance will see her play the entirety of her seminal and masterful debut album, 1995’s Jagged Little Pill, in its entirety.

Morissette isn’t the only artist the festival has added to the bill. They’ve also added two-time GRAMMY winner Tori Kelly to the bill, who will be here off the back of her 2018 album Hiding Place.

Of the additions, festival director Peter Noble OAM said “at a time when we’ve seen fire and now we are seeing rain in regional Australia, we at Bluesfest are thrilled to announce our next amazing artists in what is fast becoming a classic bill for us.”

Check out the full, massive lineup below.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Bluesfest 2020 Lineup

Alanis Morrissette

Tori Kelly

Joining…

Kool & the Gang

The Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo

Guy Sebastian

Allen Stone

LP

Dweezil Zappa

Troy Cassar-Daley

The Waifs

Erja Lyytinen

Chain

Ash Grunwald

Joining…

Lenny Kravitz

The Waterboys (Exclusive)

Jimmie Vaughan (Exclusive)

Eagles Of Death Metal

Zucchero (Exclusive)

Ani Difranco

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles

Amadou & Mariam

The Allman Betts Band

Yola

Tal Wilkenfield

Joachim Cooder (Exclusive)

Steve ‘N’ Seagulls (Exclusive)

Joining…

Dave Matthews Band

Crowded House

Patti Smith and Her Band

George Benson

Brandi Carlile

John Butler

Xavier Rudd

The Cat Empire

Morcheeba

John Prine

Jenny Lewis

Frank Turner

John Mayall

Buffy Sainte-Marie

The Marcus King Band

Walter Trout

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Greensky Bluegrass

Larkin Poe

The War & Treaty

Bluesfest 2020

Tickets on sale now

Thursday, 9th April — Monday, 13th April

Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay

Tickets: Oztix