“Alanis Morissette to stage Philippine concert in April”

Alanis Morissette is set to perform in the Philippines this summer, the American-Canadian singer-songwriter announced on Thursday.

Alanis Morissette is set to perform in the Philippines this summer, the American-Canadian singer-songwriter announced on Thursday.

On Twitter, the “Ironic” hitmaker said that she’s looking forward to playing for her Filipino fans in a concert that will take place at the Mall of Asia in Pasay City on April 6, 2020.

“So excited that on this 2020 world tour, we are coming to Japan & the Philippines!” she wrote.

So excited that on this 2020 world tour we are coming to japan & the philippines! 🇯🇵🇵🇭✨❤ https://t.co/sKsex85g73 #JLP25 pic.twitter.com/jiN5RIp3fN — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) January 30, 2020

The show is part of her “Jagged Little Pill World Tour, which aims to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal album, “Jagged Little Pill.”

Tickets will go on sale starting February 4 via SM Tickets and go from P2,700 to P12,700.

Alanis’ last Manila concert was in 1996. She’s behind the hit songs “Ironic”, “You Oughta Know”, “Head Over Feet”, and “Thank You.”