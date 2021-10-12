Alaska sends Casio, Eboña to Blackwater for Tolomia, draft pick

The Alaska Aces is taking a huge step in its rebuilding plan as the squad unloaded the only remaining member of its last champion team — JVee Casio.

Casio was released along with promising big man Barkley Eboña for Mike Tolomia and the Blackwater Bossing's 2023 second round pick.

The veteran Casio played for Alaska's championship squad in the 2013 Commissioner's Cup under coach Luigi Trillo and import Rob Dozier.

Alaska board governor Dickie Bachmann and current head coach Jeff Cariaso have yet to release an official statement, but Blackwater's camp headed by team owner Dioceldo Sy and newly-appointed coach Ariel Vanguardia confirmed this development.

Both Sy and Vanguardia agreed that getting Casio and Eboña is beneficial for the team which did not win a single game in the elimination round of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

A few weeks ago, Blackwater agreed to ship Simon Enciso, the team's leading scorer in the Philippine Cup, to the Terrafirma Dyip for Rashawn McCarthy.

“With Casio joining Baser Amer and Rashawn McCarthy, we now have three quality point guards,” Sy told the Manila Times.

According to Vanguardia, having steady point guards is ideal for Blackwater, knowing that the team doesn't have the talent like what the other powerhouse squads in the PBA have.

“It should start from the point guard. When you don't have a talented team, you need stability in the point guard position and that's what JVee Casio brings,” added Vanguardia. “He gives us stability not to mention that he can also serve as mentor to younger guards, particularly for Baser.”

Getting Eboña, who missed a lot of games for the Aces in the Philippine Cup because of a shoulder injury, is a must for Blackwater, which is looking for a big man to shore up the middle.

Tolomia, meanwhile, can give Alaska more firepower on offense.