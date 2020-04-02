Albay COVID-19 watch: 4 new cases reported, contact tracing on

LEGAZPI CITY – Officials of this city and two other municipalities have started tracing the whereabouts of individuals who may have been exposed to the four new confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in Albay as confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH) Bicol on Wednesday.

In Legazpi City, the seventh confirmed patient is 63-year-old and admitted at the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) for almost 17 days, Mayor Noel Rosal said.

“The DOH did not require us to enforce a lockdown because the patient was in hospital when the symptoms developed,” Rosal said.

He said they are monitoring the spouse of the patient and some hospital staff.

Antonio Ludovice, chief of the provincial health office said the eighth and ninth male patients had a history of exposure with PH 1320, the 60-year-old woman of Barangay San Rafael, Guinobatan town.

Guinobatan Mayor Ann Gemma Ongjoco said the compound where PH 1320 resides is still under lockdown.

In Daraga town, the two zones in Barangay Sipi were placed under lockdown since Wednesday afternoon after a 43-year-old male tested positive for COVID-19.

Daraga Mayor Victor Perete said the areas were disinfected while all roads in and out of the zones where on lockdown.

Perete said the patient arrived from Manila on February 23 and was admitted at BRTTH in March 21 due to coughing and fever, but is now stable.

