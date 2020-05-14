Albay evacuation underway as ‘Ambo’ nears Bicolandia

LEGAZPI CITY – The Albay Public Safety Emergency and Management Office (APSEMO) ordered local disaster councils to complete the evacuation of vulnerable residents to safer ground by Thursday noon as Typhoon Ambo (international name: Vongfong) approaches the Bicol region.

Cedric Daep, APSEMO chief, in an interview said about 80,000 families or 400,000 individuals living in low-lying, coastal, and mountainous areas prone to flooding, landslide and storm surge are expected to be evacuated.

Local disaster councils were advised to strictly follow evacuation and health protocols under the enhanced community quarantine set-up against the spread of the novel coronavirus while carrying out evacuation procedures.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in its 5 a.m. severe weather bulletin, announced that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TWCS) no. 2 was raised over the provinces of Albay, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, the northern part of Masbate including Ticao and Burias islands, and the eastern part of Camarines Sur.

Meanwhile, TCWS no. 1 was maintained over Camarines Norte and the remaining parts of Camarines Sur.

