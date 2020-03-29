Albay island town residents get fresh fish from mayor as relief during quarantine

Trending Now

Residents were given fish freshly harvested from their mayor's fishpond in Rapu-Rapu, Albay as a form of aid as Luzon remains under enhanced community quarantine due to coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

LIGAO CITY, Philippines  – Residents in the Island town of Rapu-Rapu in Albay province who are affected by the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine received fresh fish as a form of relief on Sunday from their town mayor.

In a facebook post by Ryte Niraga he lauded Mayor Ronald “Boy” Galicia for his good act by sharing his blessings to his constituents.

Galicia harvested the tilapia and milkfish from his own fish pond, loaded them in two multicab vehicles, and distributed them to his constituents.

The mayor personally distributed four pieces of fish (three tilapias and one milkfish) to each household.

