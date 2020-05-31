Albay maintaining 7-hour curfew while on MGCQ status

LEGAZPI CITY -The City Interagency Task Force (IATF) announced on Sunday that the seven-hour curfew enforced during the onset of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in March will remain in effect the city as it enters the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) period by Monday, June 1,

Mayor Noel Rosal said that under Executive Order No. 024 or the guidelines in the implementation of the MGCQ in the city, the observance of curfew hours from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. will still be enforced by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the city public safety office.

“My directive is to clear the city streets and communities with people during the designated curfew hours,” Rosal said.

He, however, clarified that healthcare workers, BPO employees and other frontline personnel are exempted from the curfew.

Residents with quarantine passes would only be allowed to buy essential products during specified market schedules.

The EO has lifted the liquor ban, provided that protocols such as physical distancing and wearing of face masks are observed.

However, the consumption of liquor in public places is still banned.

At mass gatherings, only 50 percent of the venue seating capacity would be permitted.

Rosal said returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) would be required to present their travel pass including health certificate issued by the local government unit where they originated.

He said the OFWs would again undergo tests and mandatory quarantine procedures.

