Albay nurse tests negative in second COVID-19 test

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines —A female nurse in this city got a negative result in her second coronavirus test a week after she earlier tested positive for the viral disease, the Department of Health (DOH) Bicol reported on Friday.
The patient, tagged as Bicol #53, is a 39-year-old Legazpi City resident. She was symptomatic and has asthma as her co-morbidity, according to Dr. Antonio Ludovice, Albay Provincial Health Office Chief.
This brings the number of recovered coronavirus patients in Bicol to 39.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bicol remains at 66 as of Friday evening.
