Albay police records over 50 percent drop in crime cases

LEGAZPI CITY —The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Albay recorded a 51 percent drop in crime incidents for the period of March 17 to May 20, according to a report released Friday.

The report said 482 cases were reported during the period as compared to 979 crimes recorded during the same period last year.

However, for non-index crimes, Albay police recorded 343 cases during the same period, a 29 percent rise from the 266 cases recorded last year.

Crimes under non-index category include enforcement of special laws such as Enhanced Community Quarantine guidelines set by the government to combat the spread of coronavirus disease.

Also included in non-index crimes are illegal logging, illegal fishing, illegal gambling, narcotics, traffic violations, violence against women and children, fraud, and forgery.

The report also indicated that index crimes cases dropped by 69 percent with only 39 cases recorded, compared to 127 cases during the same period last year, with theft leading with 18 cases, rape with eight, robbery with six, physical injuries with four, carnapping with one, and homicide with only two cases.

