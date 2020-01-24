Albay rape suspect falls

LEGAZPI CITY – Police arrested a man facing multiple rape charges Friday morning in Polangui, Albay.
Arrested was Joseph Sandigio, 44, Albay police spokesperson Capt. Dexter Panganiban said.
Sandigio was arrested in his residence at around 7a.m. following the serving of an arrest warrant.
Panganiban said the suspect is facing four rape charges before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 14 in Ligao City under Judge Edwin Ma-Alat.
No bail was recommended by the court.
GSG
