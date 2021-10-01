Albay Rep. Salceda files CoC for 3rd term

ALBAY Rep. Jose Ma. Clemente “Joey” Salceda on Friday filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) as congressional representative of 2nd District of Albay.

Salceda said he intends to renew his covenant with his constituents: “Reduce property, expand opportunities, promote sustainable development, and create a safer, happier, and more prosperous future for all.”

Salceda will be running for a 3rd term.

“As I offer myself once again to be this district's leader and advocate, I also offer the kind of restless and unceasing service that I have given you over the past six years,” he added.

Salceda also serves as the chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means in the 18th Congress.

During his term, Salceda crafted the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises or CREATE Act, which grants Albay the largest and the longest tax incentives.

He also principally authored and fought for the modernization of the Bureau and Fire Protection. The lawmaker also brokered the passage of the franchise of the P740-billion New Manila International Airport.

Salceda, meanwhile, also vowed to address the problems brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. He intends to push for a healthcare reform system,

Comprehensive Education Reform Agenda, and housing reform among others.