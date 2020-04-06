Albay seeks free reproductive health supplies for couples during lockdown

LIGAO CITY, Albay, Phiilippines — Albay 1st district Rep. Edcel Lagman, who is the principal author of the Reproductive Health Law, urged the government to continue discharging its mandate of extending free reproductive health supplies and services to couples in the marginalized sectors.

“As intimacies between couples who are locked down together break the barriers of social distancing, the Reproductive Health Law or RA No. 10354 gains more relevance today,” he said.

He said couples would need to avail themselves of contraceptives and other effective methods of family planning to prevent unplanned, unwanted, and high-risk pregnancies during a lockdown to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Drug stores and pharmacies must have adequate stocks of contraceptives and other RH supplies for those who could afford to buy reproductive health products,” Lagman said.

