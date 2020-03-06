Albay suspends classes due to heavy rains

LEGAZPI CITY –– Classes were suspended in Albay province Friday afternoon due to continuous heavy rains, Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara said.

Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office Chief Cedric Daep said all classes, public and private, were suspended starting noon due to the tail end of a cold front affecting Bicol region.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration raised the heavy rainfall warning over Albay from yellow to orange at 11:40 a.m.

A yellow rainfall warning means that communities must monitor weather conditions in their areas and that flooding in low-lying areas may occur, while orange rainfall warning means communities should be alert for possible evacuation and that flooding is already expected./lzb

