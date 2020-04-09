Albay town, city restrict recreational activities this weekend

LEGAZPI CITY –– City officials, and those of Sto. Domingo town, reminded the public that recreational activities this Holy Week would still be restricted amid the quarantine being enforced due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

City Mayor Noel Rosal has instructed all the village chiefs to remind the residents that swimming in coastal areas, pools, rivers, and resorts, especially on Easter Sunday, would be prohibited to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reiterated that these and other similar establishments would not be allowed to operate to avoid mass gatherings and unnecessary movement of people.

Sto. Domingo Mayor Joseling Aguas ordered the same prohibitions. Violators would be sanctioned, he said in an advisory.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by LZB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ