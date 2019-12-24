HomeTopNews Philippines

Albay town evacuates 251 residents as Ursula feared to follow on threat left by Tisoy

LEGAZPI CITY — At least 251 residents were moved out of harm’s way in the town of Libon, Albay province following a landslide on Friday (Dec. 20).

Ian James Secillano, disaster action official of Libon, said on Tuesday (Dec. 24) that heavy rains from Typhoon Tisoy yet on Dec. 2 could have softened the soil on slopes at the village of Burabod.

Secillano said the evacuations started on Friday, especially of residents living near the creek.

He said it was also a precautionary move as Tropical Storm Ursula drew nearer. Debris from the landslide could fill the creek, causing it to overflow, Secillano added.

The evacuees were housed in the village hall and evacuation center. Others moved to relatives.

