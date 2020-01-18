Albayalde’s indictment a ‘deterrent’ vs corruption in PNP – Lacson

MANILA, Philippines — The indictment of retired Gen. Oscar Albayalde, former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), over his alleged link in the questionable 2013 Pampanga drug bust could help curb corruption in the police force, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said Saturday.

“That is an important lesson — a bitter lesson — because their PNP chief was indicted on anti-graft case filed against him,” Lacson said in Filipino in an interview over AM radio station DWIZ.

“What happened was a big blessing for the PNP. The country’s police force should not be saddened by this development as it is a bitter lesson. The PNP, especially its leader, should welcome this development as it could become a big deterrent for rogue police officers,” he added.

Lacson gave this reaction after the Department of Justice indicted Albayalde and more than 10 others for graft due to their alleged link in controversial November 2013 anti-drug operation in Mexico, Pampanga.

Lacson, himself a former PNP chief, added the Senate investigation into the “ninja cops” issue was a blessing for the police force as it exposed the rampant wrongdoings of errant policemen.

“If the Senate did not start this investigation, rogue policemen might continue recycling seized drug evidence. Corrupted policemen are now rampant,” he said.

Recently, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that he would appoint Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa as the new PNP chief.

The top post of the country’s police force was vacated after Albayalde stepped down 10 days before his actual retirement due to his alleged link in the drug recycling issue.

