“Albert Martinez first time sasabak sa lock-in shooting”

First time na sasabak sa lock-in shooting ni Albert Martinez para sa pelikulang The Housemaid ng Viva Films na isang Pinoy adaptation ng iconic South Korean movie noong 2010.

“It’s my first time na maka-experience ng lock-in (shooting) na merong ganitong new protocol, and I’m very confident naman because Viva is very strict to follow the protocol,” bulalas ng aktor.

“With me lang, parang I find it really, really surreal yung pag-set-up because of the preparation which is good because it will protect us and the rest of the crew. And then the actor lock-in is also good because you can be consistent with your character which I like a lot na para kang gumagawa ng play.

“Hindi yung kamukha nung araw na after a day lilipat ng place. This time for 10 days magkakasama kami and this time hawak namin yung character for ten days which is much better for me. Especially yung ganitong type of project, na it requires immersion, so I’m happy with the set-up,” patuloy na pahayag ng aktor.

Ano nga ba ang naging impact ng new normal kay Albert at paano niya ito niyakap?

“Katulad ko at katulad ng maraming kasamahan natin sa industriya, nagkaroon din tayo ng fear na what’s going to happen now, kasi nga dahil siyempre sa pandemic, medical protocol because of COVID, na parang saan ba tayo gagalaw?

“Parang ang theater na-limit, ang taping halos wala, kung meron man lahat naka-lock-in. So parang iniisip mo, anong gagawin ko after this kasi hindi alam kung anong magiging future. Kasi nakita mo naman sa ibang countries parang nag-shut down lahat – entertainment, concerts, events, lahat wala, so apektado kami.

“So yung fear na yon ang nakakatakot especially ito yung passion mo, ito na yung kinalakihan mo and then all of a sudden nahinto, hindi mo na-imagine biglang titigil.

“And I’m so thankful na kahit papaano, pakonti-konti nakaka-recover na yung industry, na kumbaga inaakap na natin yung situation. Gaya nga nito, na makagawa tayo ng pelikula in the midst of COVID, in the midst of very strict protocol ng Department of Health, so yon lang, extra careful lang.

“Kailangan nating akapin, wala tayong magagawa, ito yung given. And hopefully, anytime soon maka-recover na tayo fully and hopefully makabalik tayo sa dating normal,” tuluy-tuloy niyang paliwanag.

Aminado si Albert na nahirapan din talaga siyang mag-adjust sa sitwasyon pero wala daw naman siyang magagawa.

“This new normal talaga is very hard for everyone. Very hard for art industry, very hard for artists and very hard for other businesses,” wika pa niya.