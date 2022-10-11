ALBUM PREMIERE: Trouble Peach Brush Off Expectation on ‘Hesitate Til It’s Too Late’

Led by Dan Hawkins, formerly of the Toot Toot Toots, Melbourne five-piece Trouble Peach includes members of Ouch My Face, Saint Jude and Mightiest of Guns. On their new album, Hesitate Til It’s Too Late, the quintet brims with life as they draw influence from The Drones, The Go-Betweens, Cate Le Bon and Frank Black.

For Hawkins, the album represents a time of personal anguish that stemmed from an alopecia diagnosis and the unravelling of his OCD amid the pandemic. “I completely lost myself for two years. I could barely function or hold a conversation,” he said. “Things got very dark.” Much of the record was written as Hawkins began his recovery.

Trouble Peach: Hesitate Til It’s Too Late

Although the five members of Trouble Peach are an experienced bunch, Hesitate Til It’s Too Late is different to much of what they’ve done previously. “It’s really just a bunch of friends playing together for the hell of it, without any predetermined aspirations,” says Hawkins, the band’s lead vocalist and chief songwriter.

The band members poured a lot of passion into Hesitate Til It’s Too Late, which juxtaposes moments of stark revelation with moments of reinless rock’n’roll expression. But any concerns about its commercial suitability were left at the front door.

“We’ve all previously been in bands that were run as businesses, toured relentlessly and strategically released material in an attempt to gain the highest possible amount of exposure,” says Hawkins. “It’s been great just hanging out and being creative again after two years of snap lockdowns and socialising via web meets.”

He continues, “Some tracks detail some heavy experiences over the past five years, while others are just carefree rock songs. We have no idea where this project will pivot to next, but can’t wait to play some of these album launch shows in November.”

Hesitate Til It’s Too Late is out on Wednesday, 12th October.

Trouble Peach ‘Hesitate Til It’s Too Late’ Launch Shows

Saturday, 19th November – Major Tom’s, Kyneton (w/ Kino Motel)

Friday, 26th November – Nighthawks, Collingwood (w/ Kino Motel, Affordable Repayments)

Further Reading

Five Things that Characterise Jessica O’Donoghue’s Genre-Agnostic ‘Rise Up’

Tim Burgess: “The Glory Years of Yacht Rock Was Something I Was Aiming For”

Pei: “I Allowed Myself to Come in Fresh-Faced and Create as an Infant”