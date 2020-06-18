Alcantara Group donates PPE to Sarangani frontliners

Present during the turnover were Sarangani Assistant Provincial Administrator Engr. Gerald Faciol, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Rene Punzalan, KAEIDC Property Manager Max Allawan, Chief of Staff Cesario Cagas, and SEC’s HR-Administration and Project Assurance Manager Joel Aton.

THROUGH the Conrado and Ladislawa Alcantara Foundation, the Alcantara Group of Companies – together with Sarangani Energy Corporation (SEC), Alsons Agri-Business Unit (ABU) and the Kamanga Agro-Industrial Ecozone Development Corp. (KAIEDC) – donated over 8,000 facemasks, 3,000 gloves, 182 goggles and 150 personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the Sarangani provincial government.

The Alcantara conglomerate is the top major business player in the province, with the 210-megawatt coal-fired thermal plant in Maasim town as flagship project.

Now classified under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), Sarangani is a Covid-free province, with no confirmed case of the dreaded contagion.