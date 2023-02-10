ALCHEMY FOODTECH’S SUGAR AND GI LOWERING PLATFORM ALCHEMY FIBRE TO BE USED IN NEW SUBWAY CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE ISLAND-WIDE

Alchemy Foodtech’s Sugar Reduction Solutions Helps Cut Sugar in Subway’s Chocolate Chip Cookie By Almost Half

Patented Alchemy FibreTM Technology Platform Allows Quick Innovations in Carbohydrate and Sugar Reduced Food Solutions

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Alchemy Foodtech, a venture-backed, award-winning, Singapore-based carbohydrates and sugar reduction food technology company is proud to announce its expansion into sugar reduction solutions, which is now used in Subway’s most popular cookie island-wide. Launched across Singapore in February 2023, this new “born in Singapore” cookie is aptly named ‘Chocolate Chip Cookie Siew Dai’. ‘Siew Dai’ means “less sugar” in Hokkien, the term being widely-recognised by Singaporeans of all walks of life. Alchemy Fibre technology helped to reduce the sugar content from 17.5g in the original Chocolate Chip cookie to almost half[1] in the lower sugar version, while maintaining the same amount of chocolate goodness.

After the successful launch of Alchemy Fibre for Rice blend being sold in supermarkets and used by brands like Boon Tong Kee and Lim Kee, the food technology company started to partner with Subway for their cookie innovation in 2022 and was able to deliver the first acceptable prototype within 3 months.

The global demand for healthier food options is growing as more than one in three adults are overweight[2] and one in ten adults are living with diabetes[3]. Alchemy Foodtech is focused on addressing these issues by providing tasty, healthier food options that reduce the negative impact of excess carbs and sugar on people’s health. With the global rise in obesity and diabetes, many food manufacturers are innovating to reduce sugar in their products and many have pledged to do so by 2030[4]. However, reducing sugar is not an easy task as sugar provides sweetness, texture, mouthfeel, and moisture, among others. Alchemy Foodtech is able to offer a holistic solution to deliver less sugar high fibre solutions without off-taste, and with the texture required. Alchemy Foodtech has been able to overcome this hurdle in creating a tasty and satisfying low-sugar food option for Subway, which they hope to extend to more of Subway’s offerings, as well as to more food manufacturers worldwide.

“As our innovation was done on the cookie base, customers will still get to enjoy the same amount of chocolatey goodness as we kept the amount of chocolate chip the same. We are pleased that our technology solution was so well-received and hope that consumers will like the new and healthier Subway Chocolate Chip Cookie Siew Dai as well,” says Verleen Goh, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Alchemy Foodtech.

Alchemy Foodtech’s patented Alchemy Fibre™ technology platform is based on plant ingredients to replace sugars, carbs and reduce glycemic index while delivering great taste and texture. As a technology partner, Alchemy Foodtech collaborates with companies on healthy and tasty food offerings. With its new expansion into sugar reduction, Alchemy Foodtech is formulating more solutions for sugar reduction in cakes, cookies, beverages, ice creams and more, in line with the company’s mission to ‘Make Carbs Good’, drive sustainable healthy consumption in staples and treats with more partners.

Subway’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Siew Dai retails from $1.70, and is available island-wide in participating Subway outlets, Grab, Foodpanda, and Deliveroo delivery platforms.

