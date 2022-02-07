Alcon Announces New Leaders in Asia Pacific Leadership-Announcement-Image.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 February 2022 – Alcon, the
global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today
announced it has appointed Chintan Desai and Stephanie Waugh to lead the
company’s Surgical and Vision Care franchises in Asia Pacific (APAC) region.
These new appointments
reflect Alcon’s commitment to
market-leading innovation and growth in the region. Both executives will build
on Alcon’s product pipeline, year-to-date performance, and strengthen
innovation and commercial execution, driving Surgical and Vision Care sales
growth in all categories.
- Chintan Desai has joined
Alcon as Vice President, Surgical for Asia Pacific. He succeeds Sunil Vasant,
who has been appointed Vice President, Commercial Operations and Strategy,
Alcon International.
- Stephanie Waugh, previously
Vice President and Global Head of Ocular Health, has been appointed Vice
President, Vision Care for Asia Pacific. She succeeds Gustavo Zac, who has been
appointed Vice President, U.S. Vision Care Marketing.
In his new
role, Desai will harness his extensive healthcare and medical device industry experience
in Asia Pacific and the United States and his competence in sales, services,
finance, supply chain and project management to solidify Alcon’s
industry-leading surgical eye care market leadership. He joins Alcon’s Surgical International Leadership team and reports to Roger Lopez, President,
International, Surgical Franchise.
In her past roles, Waugh has played a
pivotal role in new product innovation and portfolio strategy for Alcon’s leading
eye care brands, including Systane®, Pataday®, OPTI-FREE® and AOSEPT®.
She will continue to spearhead the expansion of Alcon’s contact lens and ocular
health portfolio in the region and joins Alcon’s Vision Care International
Leadership team. She reports to Sophie Dutilloy, President, International,
Vision Care Franchise.
Rajkumar
Narayanan, President, International, said, “Chintan’s regional leadership
experience and Stephanie’s deep understanding of our business puts us in good
stead to continue our growth in the APAC region. We aim to strengthen our
leadership in surgical and vision care by growing our intraocular implants and
next-generation surgical instruments for cataract and expanding our contact
lens offering and eye drop portfolio. With their combined experience and
passion for customers, I know that they will make an immediate impact and lead
our business to address the growing regional needs for improved vision by helping
people see brilliantly.”
Desai joins Alcon following 23 years at GE Healthcare, most
recently as Chief Executive Officer for Southeast Asia. He was integral in leading the commercial
team to deliver consistent double-digit growth and established a strong
leadership structure to enable sustainable, long-term growth. Under his leadership, GE Healthcare grew its
footprint in both public and private sectors in categories such as diagnostic imaging,
ultrasound, anaesthesia and monitoring solutions, becoming Southeast Asia’s
largest company in its category.
Desai
spent the first decade of his career with GE Healthcare in the United States at
the GE Healthcare Global HQ. After moving to Asia Pacific in 2008, he held
progressive commercial, finance and operational leadership roles for GE
Healthcare Asia Pacific, based in Sydney and Singapore.
“Estimates
show that more than a billion people across the region will be living with
vision loss by 2050,1 and with an aging population as well as the
increasing incidence of myopia, improving access to high-quality ophthalmic
care is a key priority for all APAC countries,” said Desai. “Our innovations,
such as Vivity™ and PanOptix® intraocular lenses, and our education
initiatives, such as the Phaco Development Program, continue to empower and
enable ophthalmic surgeons in APAC with world-class vision care offerings. I’m
thrilled to join Alcon and to work alongside our teams, partners and customers
to help people see brilliantly so that they can live brilliantly.”
Waugh joined Alcon in 2018 after four years at Novartis Pharmaceuticals. She
was most recently Global Head, External Eye Disease, and oversaw brand and
portfolio strategy, integration, new product launches, and commercial strategy
for business development and licensing with deals valued at $1.5 billion.
Prior to
Novartis, Waugh spent nine
years at Procter & Gamble in brand management, innovation strategy and
business development for brands like Vicks, Pepto-Bismol, Pantene, Olay and
Gillette, as well as prescription pharmaceuticals in gastroenterology and
women’s health.
“My career
at Alcon has been an exhilarating journey, taking me from Texas to around the
world and now to Singapore. It is a great pleasure to be given the opportunity
to lead in such a dynamic and vibrant region,” said Waugh. “I will be working
closely with our team, customers and partners to launch and grow our robust
pipeline of innovative products in contact lenses, contact lens care, dry eyes
and allergy drops, and to raise the bar for the vision care industry.”
References
1. IAPB
Vision Atlas All GBD Region Snapshots. https://www.iapb.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Vision-Atlas_All-GBD-Region-Snapshots_24022021.pdf,
accessed 16 Dec 2021.
Forward-looking
Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions
of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “commitment,” “look forward,” “maintain,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods.
Forward-looking statements are
neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they
are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding
the future of our business, future plans and strategies, and other future
conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are
subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Some
of these factors are discussed in our filings with the United States Securities
and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. Should one or more of these
uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore,
you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements in
this press release speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no
obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.