Alcon Announces New Leaders in Asia Pacific Leadership-Announcement-Image.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 February 2022 – Alcon, the

global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today

announced it has appointed Chintan Desai and Stephanie Waugh to lead the

company’s Surgical and Vision Care franchises in Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

These new appointments

reflect Alcon’s commitment to

market-leading innovation and growth in the region. Both executives will build

on Alcon’s product pipeline, year-to-date performance, and strengthen

innovation and commercial execution, driving Surgical and Vision Care sales

growth in all categories.

Chintan Desai has joined

Alcon as Vice President, Surgical for Asia Pacific. He succeeds Sunil Vasant,

who has been appointed Vice President, Commercial Operations and Strategy,

Alcon International.

Stephanie Waugh, previously

Vice President and Global Head of Ocular Health, has been appointed Vice

President, Vision Care for Asia Pacific. She succeeds Gustavo Zac, who has been

appointed Vice President, U.S. Vision Care Marketing.

In his new

role, Desai will harness his extensive healthcare and medical device industry experience

in Asia Pacific and the United States and his competence in sales, services,

finance, supply chain and project management to solidify Alcon’s

industry-leading surgical eye care market leadership. He joins Alcon’s Surgical International Leadership team and reports to Roger Lopez, President,

International, Surgical Franchise.

In her past roles, Waugh has played a

pivotal role in new product innovation and portfolio strategy for Alcon’s leading

eye care brands, including Systane®, Pataday®, OPTI-FREE® and AOSEPT®.

She will continue to spearhead the expansion of Alcon’s contact lens and ocular

health portfolio in the region and joins Alcon’s Vision Care International

Leadership team. She reports to Sophie Dutilloy, President, International,

Vision Care Franchise.

Rajkumar

Narayanan, President, International, said, “Chintan’s regional leadership

experience and Stephanie’s deep understanding of our business puts us in good

stead to continue our growth in the APAC region. We aim to strengthen our

leadership in surgical and vision care by growing our intraocular implants and

next-generation surgical instruments for cataract and expanding our contact

lens offering and eye drop portfolio. With their combined experience and

passion for customers, I know that they will make an immediate impact and lead

our business to address the growing regional needs for improved vision by helping

people see brilliantly.”

Desai joins Alcon following 23 years at GE Healthcare, most

recently as Chief Executive Officer for Southeast Asia. He was integral in leading the commercial

team to deliver consistent double-digit growth and established a strong

leadership structure to enable sustainable, long-term growth. Under his leadership, GE Healthcare grew its

footprint in both public and private sectors in categories such as diagnostic imaging,

ultrasound, anaesthesia and monitoring solutions, becoming Southeast Asia’s

largest company in its category.

Desai

spent the first decade of his career with GE Healthcare in the United States at

the GE Healthcare Global HQ. After moving to Asia Pacific in 2008, he held

progressive commercial, finance and operational leadership roles for GE

Healthcare Asia Pacific, based in Sydney and Singapore.

“Estimates

show that more than a billion people across the region will be living with

vision loss by 2050,1 and with an aging population as well as the

increasing incidence of myopia, improving access to high-quality ophthalmic

care is a key priority for all APAC countries,” said Desai. “Our innovations,

such as Vivity™ and PanOptix® intraocular lenses, and our education

initiatives, such as the Phaco Development Program, continue to empower and

enable ophthalmic surgeons in APAC with world-class vision care offerings. I’m

thrilled to join Alcon and to work alongside our teams, partners and customers

to help people see brilliantly so that they can live brilliantly.”

Waugh joined Alcon in 2018 after four years at Novartis Pharmaceuticals. She

was most recently Global Head, External Eye Disease, and oversaw brand and

portfolio strategy, integration, new product launches, and commercial strategy

for business development and licensing with deals valued at $1.5 billion.

Prior to

Novartis, Waugh spent nine

years at Procter & Gamble in brand management, innovation strategy and

business development for brands like Vicks, Pepto-Bismol, Pantene, Olay and

Gillette, as well as prescription pharmaceuticals in gastroenterology and

women’s health.

“My career

at Alcon has been an exhilarating journey, taking me from Texas to around the

world and now to Singapore. It is a great pleasure to be given the opportunity

to lead in such a dynamic and vibrant region,” said Waugh. “I will be working

closely with our team, customers and partners to launch and grow our robust

pipeline of innovative products in contact lenses, contact lens care, dry eyes

and allergy drops, and to raise the bar for the vision care industry.”

References

1. IAPB

Vision Atlas All GBD Region Snapshots. https://www.iapb.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Vision-Atlas_All-GBD-Region-Snapshots_24022021.pdf,

accessed 16 Dec 2021.

