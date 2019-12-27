“Alden Richard spends Christmas in Korea”
December 27, 2019
‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’ star Alden Richards enjoys winter weather with his dad and sibling in Seoul this month.
After a whole year of working hard and reaping the fruits of his labor with the success of the blockbuster film Hello, Love, Goodbye, Alden Richards celebrated the holidays this year with his father Richard and younger sister Riza in South Korea. During the trip, Alden still kept himself fit by squeezing in a workout in between sightseeing.