“Alden Richards, pangarap maging direktor”

Ibinahagi ni Alden Richards na nag-iba na ang pangarap niya ngayon para sa kanyang karera in the future.

Pangarap noon ni Alden Richards ang maging piloto. Pero dahil nginitian siya ng suwerte sa showbiz nung pinasok niya ang pag-aartista kaya hindi na ito natupad.

“Piloto talaga, is always been a dream,” deklara pa niya. “Pero now, na my field of work is acting, medyo I’m looking also at the possibility of directing as well.

“Kasi parang I’ve lived my 10 years in showbiz acting in front (of the camera). I’m doing my job in front of the camera, so parang it’s a very interesting angle also to do things behind the camera,” dugtong ni Alden.

Nagbigay din ng dahilan si Alden kung bakit gusto niyang pasukin ang pagdidirek.

“I’d like to know how is it working with an actor, with the staff, with your team. And parang the writer writes the story, visualize and creates the concept of the story but the director gives life to the story along with the actors,” lahad ni Alden.

Nakangiting patuloy ng aktor, “Parang nai-imagine ko minsan yung ako yung magse-set-up, I call the shots, I motivate actors, kasi I’m so inlove with the craft, I’m so in love with acting and I want to share it to a lot of people at do’n sa mga tao na really wanted to do acting as well.

“Parang mas mabibigyan lang ako ng authority to coach someone of I’m a director and not a co-actor coz I don’t usually give instructions to people specially pag we’re on the same level – actor to actor. Buf it you’re a director, that’s a different story. Pag director to actor conversation, you can give advice, pointers and instructions to them.”

Nagbigay din ng tips si Alden kung paano niya hina-handle ang pressure.

“All of us have jobs everyday. All of us deal with lot of pressure everyday, stress and parang ang tip ko lang is really to enjoy what you’re doing. Find the joy within what you’re doing kasi minsan, hindi naman lahat, pero yung ilan sa atin that’s what we lack, eh, to find something beautiful in what we do.

“So para hindi ma-pressure at para ma-enjoy natin yung mga bagay na ginagawa natin araw-araw it’s always about looking at the beautiful side of it – the beauty within what we’re doing and being relax about all the situations that’s coming our way,” pagbabahagi ng aktor.

Dapat din daw na i-enjoy lang natin ang buhay dahil maigsi lang ito.

“Let’s enjoy life kasi sobrang igsi ng buhay and life is very unexpected. Today masaya ka, kinabukasan you’re devastated and dapat walang room for negative thinking sa buhay. Parang hindi dapat ini-encourage yon kasi hindi natin alam kung ano ang mangyayari the next days, weeks or years to come.

“Hindi masyadong nag-iisip ng mga bagay na hindi pa naman nangyayari. Huwag din masyadong pessimistic. I-enjoy ang buhay dahil napakasarap mabuhay, napakasayang mabuhay,” sambit pa ng aktor.