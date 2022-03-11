ALEA LAUNCHES “ALEA FOR WOMEN”

HONG KONG, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Women account for 80% of purchasing decisions in the healthcare industry. Yet, too few insurance solutions are focused on their specific needs. Moreover, when it comes to women’s health, available resources and information are often lacking or difficult to access.

Alea, where most of the team are women, is on a mission to change that. As one of Hong Kong’s leading health & life insurance brokers – with a strong focus on wellbeing, Alea has created Alea for Women : a new platform by women for women, to help them take control of their mental & physical health.

“We are improving how insurance is usually perceived and we bring something totally different to consumers, offering unbiased information, ongoing education, expert health & wellness knowledge and insights about their healthcare options,” says Amelie Dionne-Charest, Co-Founder of Alea. “We believe that knowledge is power. We help people better understand their health, and insurance is an essential part of their wellbeing, too.”

As part of this unique women-focused offering, Alea helps women find the right insurance for them and their loved ones, at the best price – from health insurance to critical illness and life insurance options – comparing 100+ plans from 25 well-known insurance players.

In addition, Alea clients join a unique, caring community with wellness content and exclusive webinars with top female health professionals, on important topics like maternity care, annual checkups, fertility support, mental wellbeing, parenting, cancer prevention & treatment, general health coverage and more.

By focusing on health prevention and shifting the traditional model from cure to care, Alea helps people feel more empowered, well-protected, and get peace of mind.

All new women clients of Alea enjoy access to informative, member-only events and exclusive talks with top health professionals — plus a wide range of special perks from curated health, wellness and lifestyle brands.

Last but not least, in line with its continued commitment to women’s wellness, for every new insurance plan with Alea, part of the proceeds are donated to the Karen Leung Foundation (KLF), a charity that raises awareness and support for cervical cancer.

About Alea

Alea is reinventing the health & life insurance experience by offering choice, unbiased advice, simplicity and a commitment to wellbeing – for individuals, families and groups.

Every day, Alea helps people get peace of mind and understand their options, by comparing 100+ insurance options from 25 insurers to find the right plan with care and outstanding service.

Alea’s mission is to help you take control of your health, so you can lead a better, longer life.

For additional information, visit https://alea.care/

*Alea brokerage services are operated by Alea Insurance Ltd., Insurance Broker Company Licence No FB1417.

