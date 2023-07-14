Alert for floods, landslides up in Ilocos region due to Dodong

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte — Disaster response officials raised a Code Blue alert status in the Ilocos region due to Tropical Depression Dodong.
The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) said in a memorandum on Friday, July 14, that the declaration was meant to prepare areas in the region for the “possible adverse effects” of the weather disturbance.
In an advisory at 11 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said flooding and rain-induced landslides were possible as Dodong was forecast to traverse the Northern Luzon mainland.
The RDRRMC ordered all local DRRM councils to prepare all critical services and facilities.
Local DRRM councils were also asked to ensure that the ban on sailing, fishing, and swimming activities is imposed on areas covered by gale warnings.
Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and the northern portion of Pangasinan provinces remained under tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1, according to the state weather bureau. INQ
lzb
