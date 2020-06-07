“Alessandra de Rossi defends Heart Evangelista from bashers”

Alessandra de Rossi hopes that Heart Evangelista’s bashers would emulate her instead of criticizing her.

For the past couple of days, Heart Evangelista has been called “privileged” and “out-of-touch” on social media for posting photos of her wearing fashionable Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and referring to them as the “new normal.”

But Alessandra de Rossi, who seemed to have had enough seeing all the bashing Heart has been getting on social media, came to her defense and listed down some of the reasons why the hate should stop.

According to Alessandra, the A-list celebrity has been helping out several people during this time of COVID-19 pandemic. She also added that the actress’ efforts to rescue stray animals alone deserves to be commended.

“Huy. Tigilan n’yo si Heart. Napakadaming ng natutulugan at napapasaya niya. Mga simpleng bagay, pero sa sobrang dami, ay hindi na rin simple yun. Tulungan niyo rin siyang maging siya. Hinahayaan ko siyang kutuhan yung mga stray dog na nirerescue nya. Eh malakas trip niya. Gets ko siya,” she wrote.

The 35-year-old actress also added that instead of criticizing her fellow celebrity, people should emulate Heart and help out others as well.

“Paramihan nalang ng gawa kesa paramihan ng kuda. Keri? Keri. Walang naitutulong yung mga lait nyong pa-deep at pa-intelligent kung hanggang kuda lang yung iba. At least Heart is doing something for someone! She walks the talk… In her heels.. And you… You.. the hell!

It can be recalled that Heart sold one of her paintings to raise money that she used in purchasing over 550 tablets for students who need them for online or blended learning.

Heart, known for being one of the most stylish celebrities in the country, has been responding to those who seek her help on social media.