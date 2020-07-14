“Alessandra de Rossi, Paolo Contis thank viewers as ‘Through Night and Day’ trends on Netflix”

Alessandra de Rossi and Paolo Contis express their gratitude after their movie “Through Night and Day” secured the No. 1 spot on Netflix Philippines.

On Twitter, the actress wrote: “Ay. Taray. Never ako nag-Top 1 nung elementary. Ito na ata yun.”

Ay. Taray. Never ako nag top 1 nung elementary. Ito na yata yun. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/mj4bskO4Iu — alessandra de rossi (@msderossi) July 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the actor thanked those who watched their film, as well as his movie, Ang Pangarap Kong Holdap, which currently sits at No. 4 on the streaming platform’s daily rankings.

“Maraming salamat sa mga nanood, nanonood, at manonood pa lang!” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Paolo’s partner, actress LJ Reyes, also took to Instagram to congratulate the actor on the milestone.

“Let not this night pass without me posting how proud we are of you!!! Pag pwede ka na tumabi samin, panuorin natin ulit pati ang Ang Pangarap Kong Holdap. Di ko kaya ng ako lang!” she said.

“I’m so happy that now people will see how good of an actor you are and so much more!!! I’m grateful to see you become the best of you! And much more grateful that it’s unfolding right before my eyes! Pag gising ng mga bata papakita ko. Kitang kita ko na magiging reaction nila! Lalo na si Aki!!!! Hahaha ngayon, pwede na kita gupitan??? We love you Paolo,” she added.

Directed by Veronica Velasco, Through Night and Day follows the story of Jen (Alessandra) and Ben (Paolo), childhood sweethearts who have been in a relationship for 13 years.

Their relationship is put to test as they embark on a trip of a lifetime to Jen’s lifelong dream destination — Iceland.

[embedded content]

Released in 2018, Through Night and Day debuted on Netflix on July 9.