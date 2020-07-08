“Alessandra de Rossi responds to netizen telling her to go out and help: ‘I give the best of me, with what’s left of me’”

Alessandra de Rossi said she is doing everything she can to help without posting anything about it on social media.

Alessandra de Rossi responded to a netizen telling her to go out and help instead of complaining about the efforts of some lawmakers in handling the COVID-19 situation in the country.

It all started when Alessandra shared her thoughts on the focus of Congress which is on the ABS-CBN shutdown rather than the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It kills my soul. 2k cases, 2 days straight. Sige, let’s focus on abs cbn pa. Let’s talk about anything that’s used a smokescreen to mask the reality! We are not winning. People are hungry, sick and dying, and they need to risk their Iives for food. Ano, ABSCBN parin ang issue?🥴 https://t.co/o8LIlBkiJR — alessandra de rossi (@msderossi) July 6, 2020

Her tweet read: “It kills my soul. 2k cases, 2 days straight. Sige, let’s focus on ABS-CBN pa. Let’s talk about anything that’s used a smokescreen to mask the reality! We are not winning. People are hungry, sick and dying, and they need to risk their lives for food. Ano, ABS-CBN pa rin ang issue?”

But Alessandra’s comments prompted a series of responses from netizens telling her that there are already government agencies handling the COVID-19 health crisis.

The 35-year-old actress, on the other hand, responded that while there are people capable of working to fight the pandemic, it should not mean that lawmakers should stop doing their duties as well.

Ayoko na nga magwork eh, till may covid. May tv ako… Pero walang antenna. So hindi yun ang issue ko. Wala akong paki. Sana tulungan natin ang DOH kasi ilan lang sila doon. Kung may power ka at mga tao, utusan at tulungan natin kaya ang DOH? ano ba number nila? Ako na to! 😂😂 — alessandra de rossi (@msderossi) July 7, 2020

“Ayoko na nga magwork eh, till may COVID. May TV ako … pero walang antenna. So hindi ‘yun ang issue ko. Wala akong paki. Sana tulungan natin ang DOH kasi ilan lang sila doon. Kung may power ka at mga tao, utusan at tulungan natin kaya ang DOH? Ano ba number nila? Ako na to,” she stated.

When told by the same netizen to go out and help other people instead of complaining online, Alessandra said she has been helping, adding that she’s just not the type to post about it on social media.

Ginagawa ko po palagi. Di ko lang tinitweet kasi hindi lang talaga ako ganun. But I do what I can, I give the best of me, WITH ALL THAT’S LEFT OF ME. hindi ako mayaman. Alam yan ng lahat dahil bihira lang ako tumanggap ng work. Galingan mo mag advice. Magresearch ka bago tiktak. https://t.co/H3ufbdGyAk — alessandra de rossi (@msderossi) July 7, 2020

“Ginagawa ko po palagi. Di ko lang tinitweet kasi hindi lang talaga ako ganun. But I do what I can, I give the best of me, with all that’s left of me,” she replied.

Unlike what other people think, Alessandra added she’s not rich and that a lot of people know that she rarely accepts projects.

“Hindi ako mayaman. Alam ‘yan ng lahat dahil bihira lang ako tumanggap ng work. Galingan mo mag advice. Magresearch ka bago tiktak,” she stated.