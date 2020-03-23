“Alessandra De Rossi seeks prayers for family in Italy amid COVID-19 pandemic”

Alessandra De Rossi shares how worried she is about her family who is currently living in Italy.

In light of the alarming number of reported COVID-19 cases in Italy, actress Alessandra De Rossi took to Instagram to share her anxiousness over the situation of her family currently living in the said country.

Sharing a photo of an Italian flag on Instagram, she wrote in the caption:“#prayforitaly hirap malayo sa pamilya. Nakakabaliw. @ermatsko @babyblackfeet @vargherita @assuntaledesma.”

In a separate Instagram post shared last Friday, March 20, De Rossi penned a lengthy message and sought prayers for her dad, as well as her mom, whom she revealed, will be flying from Canada to Italy.

“Father’s day pala sa Italy ngayon! My pepito, please stay locked in your home. Please help me pray for Italy. And for @ermatsko who will be flying from Canada pabalik ng Italy very soon. Lord, please keep everybody safe. Salamat sa lahat ng may oras magpray with me! Much appreciated,” she wrote.

But a netizen could not help but ask why her mom would choose to fly to Italy amid the COVID-19 situation in the European country.

Responding to the comment, she wrote: “Hindi mo mapipigilan ang isang ina na bumalik kung nasaan ang asawa at anak niya.”

As of this writing, Italy has already recorded a total of more than 59,000 COVID-19 cases, with 5,476 deaths according to Qatar-based media company Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has so far recorded over 380 coronavirus cases.