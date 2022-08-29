Alex Cameron Announces 2022 Australian Headline Shows

Australian singer-songwriter Alex Cameron has announced a homecoming headline tour. The forthcoming shows will be Cameron’s first local dates since March of 2020.

Having been forced into hibernation along with the rest of the world in early 2020, Cameron put the touring and promotion cycle of his third album – Miami Memory – on hold, emerging last year with new music by way of ‘Sara Jo’. Earlier this year, he released Oxy Music to wide acclaim, dropping the persona utilised on his earlier work to share a deeper narrative inspired by the current times.

Alex Cameron – ‘Sara Jo’

[embedded content]

“The album is a story, a work of fiction, mostly from the perspective of a man,” Cameron said of the album. “Starved of meaningful purpose, confused about the state of the world, and in dire need of a reason to live.”

Now Cameron will be touring Australia in support of the record, having spent recent months performing around Europe, the UK, and his adopted home, the US. Cameron will play four shows throughout Australia this November, beginning with a headline date at the Freo Social in Fremantle, before playing Sydney’s Manning Bar, The Triffid in Brisbane, and wrapping up at The Croxton Bandroom in Melbourne.

Cameron will then wrap up his return to the southern hemisphere with a pair of shows in New Zealand in early December. Full tour details are available below.

Alex Cameron Australian Tour 2022

Friday, 18th November – Freo.Social, Fremantle, WA (Tickets)

Thursday, 24th November – Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW (Tickets)

Friday, 25th November – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD (Tickets)

Saturday, 26th November – The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC (Tickets)

