“Alex Diaz clarifies rumors linking him to Tony Labrusca”

Controversial actor Alex Diaz puts to rest the issue that he is dating Tony Labrusca.

After rumors circulated online last year linking him with his good friend and fellow actor Tony Labrusca after they were spotted taking the same flight back to Manila from Canada, Alex Diaz said he wants to set the record straight about their closeness “Oh my God, at least maka-clarify ko na. It’s so funny kasi bago pa yung airport incident, isang taon na kami nag-o-obstacle course training magkasama so sobrang dami naming pictures nun. Nasa same race kami sa Cebu. Dun kami naging close and then nung nangyari yung airport incident, pareho kaming galing Canada nun. Kasi nakatira ako sa Calgary, Alberta, nakatira siya sa Vancouver. So sabi ko, ‘Bro, uuwi na rin ako ng Pilipinas. Mag-bungee jumping tayo.’ So may layover talaga sa Vancouver para makauwi. So nag-stop ako sa Vancouver, then bungee jumping kami, nagsabay kami uwi. Yun un,” he shared.

Alex admitted that it did not help that they were both being attacked online by anonymous accounts spreading false news. “I think dahil sa nangyaring incident sa kanya, maraming immigration ang na-offend. So may gumawa ng anonymous account na wala ding profile picture kaya super stressed ako. I was like, ‘Don’t listen to internet trolls kasi mga gumawa ng fake account tapos siya nagsabi na parang, ‘Kasama pa niya yung siyota niyang si Alex sa airport’ and kumagat yung masa,” he recalled.

The iWant series Oh My Mando star said he felt the need to defend Tony because of how unfair the issue was. “Kaya ako nag-speak out kasi had kawawa din si Tony. Kawawa din siya. Naging unreasonable din yung effect sa career niya. I’m never going to be silent when one of my friends is being persecuted. Even if it means I will be persecuted as well. So you have to defend your friends. If I don’t defend them siyempre kung anong gustong paniwalaan ng masa yun ang papaniwalaan nila. So yun yung nangyari,” he shared.