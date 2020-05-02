“Alex Diaz, Kokoy de Santos team up for a new BL series”

Alex Diaz and Kokoy de Santos star in the upcoming iWant original BL series ‘Oh, Mando!’

Over the past two months, Boys’ Love (BL) series has gained more popularity in the Philippines because of the hit Thai production 2gether.

But did you know that ABS-CBN, through digital streaming platform iWant and production unit Dreamscape Entertainment, has been working on a Filipino BL series?

On Twitter, director Eduardo Roy Jr. shared photos from the set of the Oh, Mando! which appears to have been shot at the historic Jones Bridge in the city of Manila.

In the photos, lead cast members Alex Diaz and Kokoy de Santos can be seen getting cozy with each other.

While filming has begun, it seems the show has also halted the production due to the enhanced community quarantine implemented in Luzon.

As of this writing, the show has not yet announced the release date of the series.

This is not the first time Eduardo Roy Jr. and Kokoy de Santos worked on a project together.

In 2019, De Santos starred in the 2019 Cinemalaya entry Fuccbois.