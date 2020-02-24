“Alex Diaz to work with ‘Avatar’ actor Sam Worthington for a big screen project”

Alex Diaz is set to mark his international big screen debut via an upcoming action-thriller film titled ‘Counterplay.’

Alexander McDermott, popularly known as Alex Diaz, is set to conquer international scene with a film alongside Australian actor Sam Worthington.

Diaz, on social media, proudly shared that he will be working alongside Worthington, who is best known for playing the role of Jake Sully in the Avatar film franchise.

“Excited as our film at @mamholdingsinc was finally announced at the Berlin Film Festival the other day. swipe to see the hype— #AvatarFan,” Diaz wrote in his post.

Titled Counterplay, the film follows the story of a retired hostage negotiator named John Craig (Worthington) who helps Diaz’s character, who got wrongly accused of drug trafficking, return to his home in Australia.

Pedring Lopez, who helmed Cristine Reyes’ action-crime film Maria, has been tapped to direct the upcoming thriller film.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film will be shot in the Philippines sometime in August.

Set to be produced by MAM Media (owned by Alex Diaz’s dad Michael McDermott) in association with Black Ops Studio, will reportedly be sold to the European Film Market in Berlin by Blue Fox Entertainment.

Diaz, who appeared in several ABS-CBN shows in the past, has also tried out hosting as a VJ via MYX.

In 2019, he came out as bisexual after getting embroiled in a controversy involving a chef.

Meanwhile, Worthington has worked with Filipino actors in the past in the film The Great Raid set in Cabanatuan.