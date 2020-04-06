“Alex Gonzaga apologizes after sharing unverified information about prevention measures on COVID-19”

Alex Gonzaga has since deleted the tweet which she claimed was from a friend who has connections with doctors.

Actress and TV host Alex Gonzaga issued an apology after sharing unverified information which she claimed to be from a friend who has connections with doctors.

Several netizens pointed out that the 32-year-old host should be more cautious when it comes to sharing information as she has a responsibility to her almost two and a half million followers on the said social media platform.

Alex encouraged her followers to ‘hoard’ in a message forwarded to her by a friend as groceries are where most the coronavirus can be acquired. Additionally, the tweet had tips on how to allegedly disinfect goods bought from the supermarket.

The message shared by Alex wrote: “So far ang trend sa hospitals now is sa grocery nakukuha ang COVID-19. So if kayang magbulk-buy, ‘yun na ‘yung gawin. Then paki-disinfect mga nabili delata etc. 1:9 ratio chlorox and water. 1 cup chlorox and 9 cups water.”

After posting this she apologized, writing: “Hi yes! Sorry I deleted it na! It was forwarded kasi from a friend na may contact sa doctors. Pasensya na.”

Meanwhile, she also responded to a netizen who told her that she and her sister Toni Gonzaga are among the celebrities in the country who haven’t developed their characters yet.

“Alam mo @Mscathygonzaga, sa totoo lang, ikaw at ang kapatid mo? Isa sa mga artistang walang character development. I said what i said. I hope maintidihan mo ito. Di ko alam napapala mo sa pagkakalat ng ganyang balita. Wala ka na ngang ambag, nagkakalat ka pang bobita ka,” wrote the netizen.

She then replied, writing: “We are trying to help the best way we can. Lahat ng lumalapit kung pwede mabigyan tulong tinatry namin. Kung di pa ambag sayo yun, pasensya na. Napakadami mo na siguro nagawa at natulungan kaya nahihiya kami sayo. The best ka.”

When told by another netizen that Alex, whose efforts seem to go unnoticed due to a single mistake, the comedienne replied: “That is why we don’t need people’s validation for our good deeds. Si Lord na bahala sa atin. Alam nya puso at intention ng bawat isa.”

The vlogger also reminded her followers to practice safety measures to prevent themselves from acquiring the infectious disease.

“Anyway netizens. Let’s just continue to wash our hands regularly. Sanitize everything you’re bringing inside your home. Let’s be clean and fight this Virus,” she wrote.

Despite receiving backlash from netizens, Gonzaga chose to thank her followers instead.

“To all my netizens, thank you for all your tweets and showing me LOVE. I hope you’ll learn from this that one mistake should never define you. Nakakatuwa kayo! Love ko kayo and LOVE din kayo ni Mommy Pinty lalo! Now coz it’s Sunday, let’s PRAY and worship Jesus,” she stated.