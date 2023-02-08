Alex Gonzaga Blamed After Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” Fails Win SOTY

Alex Gonzaga Blamed Why All Too Well” Fails Win SOTY in Grammy Award 2023

Social media personality Alex Gonzaga was blamed by supporters of Taylor Swift after her song “All Too Well” failed to win the SOTY award in Grammy 2023.

The 10-minute version of “All Too Well” is one of the songs nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards 2023. Swift’s song was a great success, but it wasn’t the most popular option.

Swift has a large fan base in the Philippines, and her followers were disappointed that she did not receive the honor. The “Swifties,” or admirers of the famous musician, recently criticized the actress-vlogger.

This comes after the latter’s song failed to win “song of the year” at the Grammys in 2023. Netizens mocked actress-media personality Alex Gonzaga for performing ‘All Too Well’ at her birthday celebration.

A Swiftie, a term for Taylor Swift fans, shared a video of Alex performing the song. The video was shot during her birthday performance on TV5’s noontime show Tropang LOL, which she anchors.

Swifties slammed Alex’s performance of the song. The video was shot during her birthday performance on TV5’s noontime show Tropang LOL, which she anchors.

Many people were also unaware that Gonzaga played the song on her birthday, which disgusted them. Gonzaga is currently one of the country’s most despised celebrities. When it became evident that her family members supported the current president, netizens began to turn against her.

Gonzaga recently went viral after smearing cake frosting on a waiter’s face at her birthday party. She apologized, but then made jokes about it during her sister’s concert.

