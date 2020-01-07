“Alex Gonzaga celebrates 8M Instagram followers”

Actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga now has more than eight million followers on Instagram.

Actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga now has more than eight million followers on Instagram.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the “ Home Sweetie Home ” star posted photos of her with her nephew Seve and expressed her gratitude to her fans and followers for their continued support.

“Goodmorning 8M! Yes we are 8M here on IG na so swipe to see how I wanna hug and kiss all of you.. tama, open mouth,” she said.

As of writing, Alex now has exactly 8,001,422 followers on the popular image-sharing app.