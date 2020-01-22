“Alex Gonzaga finally picks a wedding gown in Singapore”

Alex Gonzaga is set to marry Mikee Morada following their engagement in December.

Alex Gonzaga has finally chosen a wedding dress. This was revealed by her sister Toni on social media on Tuesday, January 21.

“Celebrating ‘cause we finalized the wedding gown she will wear. Yehey. We have a dress na,” Toni shared in her Instagram Stories.

The celebrity sisters are in Singapore.

Alex got engaged to her boyfriend Mikee Morada in Hong Kong in December.

Alex shared how the engagement happened in a YouTube vlog. “As I turn a year older, I want to show you something special that happened to me in our last Hong Kong trip. You are all part of my life now and I am very happy to share this with all of you,” she relayed.

Alex and Mikee’s wedding day is yet to be revealed.