“Alex Gonzaga hits 6 million subscribers on YouTube”

According to Alex Gonzaga, there are still so much in store for netizens on her YouTube channel.

Alex Gonzaga achieved another milestone on YouTube after gaining 6 million subscribers on the platform. The actress-vlogger took to Instagram to extend her gratitude to the netizens who have been part of her YouTube journey.

“Netizens!! We hit 6 mil subs on youtube!!! Thank you so much! And we have so much in store for you!!!” Alex posted.

Various personalities wrote their congratulatory messages for Alex.

“YouTube Queen!!!!!! Congratulations Catherine so well deserved,” Bianca Gonzalez wrote.

“Congrats po Ms. Alex!!!” Mimiyuuuh wrote.

Alex launched her channel in July 2017. Her first vlog was a makeup tutorial with her sister Toni.

In her previous interview, Alex remarked that vlogging has really changed her career immensely.

“I really think that this vlogging is really God’s gift, a great opportunity na ibinigay sa akin kasi nung nag-vlog naman ako inisip ko naman na, okay baka pa-retire na ako,” she stated.

Alex Gonzaga: ‘Vlogging is the mainstream now’

She added, “Ngayon pa rin may connotation pa rin na pag nag-vlog ka, hanggang vlog ka na lang. Kami nag-usap kami ni Wil (Dasovich) na ‘yun ang pinipilit namin na vlogging should not be a derogatory, vlogging should not be parang, ‘Ay hanggang diyan ka na lang’ kasi it’s actually the mainstream now, and it’s really helping you— career rin siya talaga kasi hindi rin naman siya madali.”

Alex’s YouTube vlogs cover her family life, romantic life, travel adventures, among others.