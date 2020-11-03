“Alex Gonzaga, Mikee Morada mark fourth anniversary”

Alex Gonzaga and her fiancé Mikee Morada celebrated their fourth anniversary together on Sunday, November 1.

The actress marked the occasion by posting on social media a sweet photo of her and Mikee.

“When the time is right, I, the Lord will make it happen. Four years until forever with you by God’s grace,” she wrote in the caption.

It was last January when Alex revealed her engagement to Mikee. The proposal happened last December 27 at 1881 Heritage in Hong Kong and was witnessed by her parents.

In a previous interview, Mikee revealed that he met Alex through their common friend, Piolo Pascual.

According to the politician, he already had a feeling back then that he would get along with the actress.

“Lagi ko siyang napapanood sa ASAP o kaya sa ibang TV shows. Tinitignan ko din lagi ‘yung Instagram niya. Nakakatuwa lang, sabi ko parang makakasundo ko siya. Fortunately, here we are,” he said.

“Nung nakilala ko na siya, okay naman. Kasi bunso eh tapos ako panganay so nag-jive kami,” he added.

On how he knew that Alex was the one, Mikee said, “Ako kasi kapag pumapasok ako sa isang relationship, hindi ako papasok para whatever lang. Gagawin mo lahat. Ita-try mo pero seryoso ka lagi. ‘Yun ang intention ko, seryoso kami hanggang sa nakita ko na kaya ko naman. Hindi ko maisip kung kailan. Sa start, ‘yun lang ang main goal ko. Sa awa ng Diyos, umabot kami ng four years tapos ngayon engaged na.”