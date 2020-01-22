“Alex Gonzaga pens a sweet birthday message for sister Toni Gonzaga”

Alex Gonzaga shares how much she loves her ‘ate’ Toni Gonzaga.

Alex Gonzaga took to Instagram to greet her sister Toni Gonzaga who celebrated her 36th birthday last January 20.

“I can’t wait to talk to you about wifey duties because you are a good one! I love you but not as much as I love Seve and Mikee jk!” Alex wrote.

Seve is her nephew while Mikee Morada is her fiancé.

Toni also reflected and shared in a separate post that she has loved herself more now.

“I like me now… I appreciate what life has taught me,” Toni wrote.