“Alex Gonzaga reacts to baby bump comment of netizen”

Alex Gonzaga just laughed off a comment from one of her followers who said she looked pregnant in a video she posted on Instagram Monday, December 28.

At one point in the said video, her fiancé, Mikee Morada, is seen slightly touching Alex’s tummy as the couple posed for a group photo with the Gonzaga family.

The clip, which was also featured in Alex’s latest vlog, prompted a netizen to react: “BUNTIS!!! Halatang halata na. Tingnan ang hawak ni Mikee sa tiyan ni Alex.”

To which, Alex responded: “Di ba pwedeng pupu lang? Since day 1 constipated nako ayaw makisama ng tyan ko kaya nagglutalipo na.”

Just recently, the actress and vlogger reacted to assumptions from some of her colleagues that she is pregnant.

“Kapag kino-congratulate ka na ng katrabaho mo dahil akala nila buntis ka… Ghorl, kailangan ko na talaga pumoops! Dalang ta* po, hindi dalang tao,” she said in a tweet.

It was on January 26, her birthday, when Alex announced her engagement to Mikee, who is a politician.

The two got engaged in December 2019 at the 1881 Heritage in Hong Kong, after more than three years of dating.

They recently celebrated their fourth anniversary as a couple.