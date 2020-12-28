“Alex Gonzaga recalls the day she got engaged to fiancé Mikee Morada one year after”

Actress-comedienne Alex Gonzaga and politician Mikee Morada got engaged in December 2019 at the 1881 Heritage in Hong Kong, after more than three years of dating.

It’s been a year since Alex Gonzaga got engaged to her fiancé, Mikee Morada.

On Sunday, December 27, the actress-comedienne marked the anniversary of their engagement by posting photos of them together, taken from their trip to Hong Kong last year.

“Exactly this day last year, I got engaged,” wrote Alex in the caption.

“The first picture was taken 30 minutes before he popped the question pero nilalamutak ko na siya agad. Swipe to see after the iyakan. I already gave up the idea he would do it on that trip kaya grabe Catherine, konting pagpigil naman,” she added.

Alex and Mikee got engaged in December 2019 at the 1881 Heritage in Hong Kong, after more than three years of dating.

The two met through their common friend, actor Piolo Pascual. According to Mikee, a politician, he already had a feeling back then that he would get along with Alex.

“Lagi ko siyang napapanood sa ASAP o kaya sa ibang TV shows. Tinitignan ko din lagi ‘yung Instagram niya. Nakakatuwa lang, sabi ko parang makakasundo ko siya. Fortunately, here we are,” he said.

“Nung nakilala ko na siya, okay naman. Kasi bunso eh tapos ako panganay so nag-jive kami,” he added.

On how he knew that Alex was the one, Mikee said, “Ako kasi kapag pumapasok ako sa isang relationship, hindi ako papasok para whatever lang. Gagawin mo lahat. Ita-try mo pero seryoso ka lagi. ‘Yun ang intention ko, seryoso kami hanggang sa nakita ko na kaya ko naman. Hindi ko maisip kung kailan. Sa start, ‘yun lang ang main goal ko. Sa awa ng Diyos, umabot kami ng four years tapos ngayon engaged na.”

Meanwhile, in a vlog, Alex shared how excited she was to finally be engaged.

“Sobrang saya ng puso ko,” she admitted.

Just last November, Alex and Mikee celebrated their fourth anniversary as a couple.