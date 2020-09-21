“Alex Gonzaga reveals she has a foundation for scholars after netizen asks her to give back to society”

Alex Gonzaga shares that she has a foundation that supports the education of children.

Alex Gonzaga shared that she has been supporting a foundation that provides education to children. This was after a netizen suggested to Alex to give back amid her success as a vlogger.

The netizen said, “Hope you don’t mind. How I wish you do what the late vlogger Lloyd Cadena has been doing. Like imagine spending so much for school supplies of school children. Giving stuff to squatters. ‘Yung may katuturan naman ang kinikita nyo na mula din sa tao. ‘Yung para kang may legacy. People like to watch your vlogs. Give back also to them.”

In response, Alex said, “Hello we have a foundation po. We have scholars we are supporting until college.”

The vlogger-actress added that she could not post about it on social media because she could not show the face of the kids.

“As much as we wanted to show it bawal po kasi pakita ang mga mukha ng bata. We help to bring back the glory to God. Thank you po for your suggestion,” she said.

Alex is one of the most successful YouTubers in the Philippines.

She recently reached 8 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

“I want to share lang na before I started my channel I was made to believe and I’ve accepted the fact that I will never have my OWN audience so can you imagine how grateful and happy I am to have all of you! Nothing is impossible with Jesus!

“Thank you for spending 8 to 15 minutes of your time with my humor and entertainment. You are all part of God’s blessing and miracle in my life! Love you all,” she posted on her Instagram page when she hit 8 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform.

She also recently celebrated her third year anniversary on YouTube.